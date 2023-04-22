Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.36.

CS opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3368687 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

