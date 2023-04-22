Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

