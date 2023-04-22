Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.17.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4171196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

