Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

