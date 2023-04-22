Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

See Also

