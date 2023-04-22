Cosmos Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $159.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00039512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.