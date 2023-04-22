Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.78. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.38. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7266667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

