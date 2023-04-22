Critical Comparison: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SpringBig and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 NTT DATA 2 0 0 0 1.00

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 516.44%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SpringBig and NTT DATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.74 -$13.08 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $22.73 billion 0.85 $1.27 billion $0.76 18.12

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27% NTT DATA 4.49% 8.49% 3.62%

About SpringBig



SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NTT DATA



NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

