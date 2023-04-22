Critical Survey: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shimano and WANdisco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00 WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Shimano has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANdisco has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shimano and WANdisco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 3.27 $969.28 million $1.06 16.11 WANdisco $7.31 million 140.43 -$37.60 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than WANdisco.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and WANdisco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 20.29% 18.15% 16.14% WANdisco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shimano beats WANdisco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About WANdisco

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yeturu Aahlad, James Milton Campigli, and David James Richards in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

