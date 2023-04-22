Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $102.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Denbury stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

