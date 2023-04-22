Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 1.8%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as €8.23 ($8.95) and last traded at €8.25 ($8.97). Approximately 868,589 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.40 ($9.13).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.03.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

