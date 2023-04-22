Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Trading Down 7.4%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Dewey Electronics Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

