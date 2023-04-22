DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DLH during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DLH by 22.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 7,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,420. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. DLH has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

