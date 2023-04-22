Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $218.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

