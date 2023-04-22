Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

EAST stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 65,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,989. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

