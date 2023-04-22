EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 918,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,076,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.63. 156,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,886. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

