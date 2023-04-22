Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.60.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$27.56.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

