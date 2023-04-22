Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $97.64.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.