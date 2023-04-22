Euronav (NYSE:EURN) PT Raised to $23.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DNB Markets from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Euronav has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $21.00.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Euronav by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Stories

