Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.61.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.