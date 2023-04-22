F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FNB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 3,406,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

