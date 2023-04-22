Financial Comparison: BRC (BRCC) & The Competition

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BRC to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.89 BRC Competitors $11.27 billion $1.66 billion 40.06

BRC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -44.63% 2.10% -11.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 178 1210 1551 34 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 99.67%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 91.48%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BRC beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

