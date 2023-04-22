First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 768,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,081,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.