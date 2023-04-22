Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

CVE:FOM opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

