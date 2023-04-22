Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.