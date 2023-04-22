Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

