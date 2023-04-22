Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.38) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 620 ($7.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 700 ($8.66) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 700 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $744.29.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

