Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.55. 105,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 152,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Galaxy Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

