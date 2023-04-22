Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Down 0.8%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 288,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 367,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Galiano Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

