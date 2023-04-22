Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Down 0.8%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 288,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 367,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
The company has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
