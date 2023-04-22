Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

