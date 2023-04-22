Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.91.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

