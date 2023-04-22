Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

