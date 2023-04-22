Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 208,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 458,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of £12.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

