Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Guess' alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Trading Up 0.1 %

GES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 640,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.