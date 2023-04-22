Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 375 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 332 ($4.11).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 352.10 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,200.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 310.47. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Haleon Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.