Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

