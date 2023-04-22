Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.