Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Price Target Raised to €37.30

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to €37.30 ($40.54) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hensoldt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

HNSDF stock opened at C$41.30 on Tuesday. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of C$19.60 and a 1 year high of C$41.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.03.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

