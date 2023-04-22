Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IMUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunic by 2,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 456,492 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Immunic by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

