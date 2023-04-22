India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading 0.4% Higher

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.52). 197,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 132,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.51).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.24 million, a PE ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.77.
India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.
