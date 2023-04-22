Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

