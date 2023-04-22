Insider Buying: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Acquires $29,997.49 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.1 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Northern Technologies International

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

