Insider Buying: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Acquires $29,997.49 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.1 %
Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.