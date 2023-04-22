Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $60,200.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.9 %

NUVL stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,079,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 364,345 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nuvalent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvalent Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

