Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.