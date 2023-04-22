Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intrusion

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

