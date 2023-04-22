iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 244,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 460.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.88. 405,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

