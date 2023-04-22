Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Japan Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

