J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $149.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

