JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

Repsol stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.