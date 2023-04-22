JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.
Repsol Price Performance
Repsol stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
