JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$12.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$19.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$939.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.735314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

