JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,800

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($58.78) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,504.40 ($55.74).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,335 ($53.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,937.08. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,505 ($55.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,214.11%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

